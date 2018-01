NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa will attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next week, the foreign ministry said Sunday.The prestigious conference will be held from Jan. 23-26 with some 3,000 participants, including 70 heads of state and government, on the theme of "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World."Kang will participate in sessions on North Korea's nuclear crisis, sustainable development goals and a shared future for the world.She will also join an event to promote the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, co-hosted by the ministry and South Korea's Olympic organizing committe. (Yonhap)