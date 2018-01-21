[Photo] North's delegation in Gangneung

NATIONAL

Hyon Song-wol arrives in Seoul (Yonhap)

Reporters crowd the North Korean delegation (Yonhap)

Hyon Song-wol arrives at Seoul Station (Yonhap)

Hyon Song-wol is leading the 7-member North Korean delegation (Yonhap)

North Korean delegation travel through Seoul to the Seoul Station (Yonhap)

Reporters crowd the KTX train (Yonhap)

Hyon Song-wol enter the KTX train to Gangneung (Yonhap)

Hyon Song-wol boards the KTX train to Gangneung (Yonhap)

North Korean delegation travel to the Olympic host city of Gangneung (Yonhap)

Hyon Song-wol (Yonhap)

Hyon Song-wol arrives in Gangneung (Yonhap)

Hyon Song-wol (Yonhap)

Citizens of Gangneung welcome the North Korean delegation (Yonhap)

Hyon Song-wol smiles at the crowd (Yonhap)

North Korea’s delegation arrived to South Korea on Sunday to inspect venues for its proposed art performances at next month’s PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Hyon Song-wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, led the seven-member delegation. At the age of 35, Hyun is one of the most influential women in the reclusive regime. She is also the director of the Moranbong Band, the North’s much publicized all-female musical group.The delegation with Hyun crossed to the South via the border at Panmunjeom at around 9 a.m. and rode a chartered bus through northern Seoul to Seoul Station arriving at around 10:20 a.m. Hundreds of police officers were dispatched to ensure the delegation’s safety at the station.From Seoul Station, the delegation took the KTX bullet train and arrived at Gangneung for a luncheon and tour around Olympic venues. People of Gangneung enveloped the train carrying the North Korean delegation upon its arrival to welcome them and take photos of the rare guests.The delegation will stay overnight in Gangneung and return to Seoul on Monday.The North Korean art troupe will perform once each in Gangneung and Seoul.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)