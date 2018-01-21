People's Party dissenters to create own party

NATIONAL

Nearly a half of the center-left People's Party's lawmakers on Sunday announced their plan to create their own party next month in defiance of its leader's push to merge with the center-right Bareun Party.



The leaders of the two minor opposition parties on Thursday declared their merger in a bid to chart a new middle-of-the-road political group that brings together "reform-minded conservatives and rational centrists."



The People's Party plans to hold a national convention on Feb. 4 to approve the union, seen as a prelude to a major political realignment ahead of the local elections slated for June.





The party's 18 lawmakers, mostly based in the southwestern region, announced Sunday they will create a new party on Feb. 6 if the integration plan passes through the convention.They have objected to the "collusion of conservatives," saying it would obscure the party's political identity and irk core supporters in its stronghold of the southwestern Honam region.A conference of the new party promoters will be held Jan. 28.The preparatory committee will be headed by Rep. Cho Bae-sook, former chief of the party's policy committee, they said.The lawmakers, close to the late former President Kim Dae-jung, pledged to advocate a bolder engagement with North Korea and expand welfare policies for ordinary citizens as their new party's key policies.The People's Party currently holds 39 seats in the 299-member National Assembly. Its merger with the Bareun Party will create a party with 48 parliamentary seats. (Yonhap)