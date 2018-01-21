Mayweather, Lil Wayne cancel visit to Korea

On Saturday, TMT Music Group said in an official press release that the “2018 Seoulfull: TMT Music Group” concert -- originally slated for Jan. 27 in Seoul -- has been canceled due to unspecified problems concerning Mayweather‘s visa to Korea. It vowed to reschedule the concert and notify fans as soon as possible.
|“2018 Seoulfull: TMT Music Group” (Yonhap)
Mayweather, who ESPN named in 2016 as the “greatest pound-for-pound” boxer of the past 25 years, is undefeated in his professional boxing career at 50-0 with 27 knockouts. He is one of the wealthiest and most controversial athletes of all time. He ended his career last year with a KO against MMA star Conor McGregor.
He was to visit Korea for promotion of his recently launched label TMT Music Group.
By Yoon Min-sik
