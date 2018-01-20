Late K-pop star Kim Jong-hyun's final album to see posthumous release

ENTERTAINMENT

The final album produced by late K-pop singer Kim Jong-hyun, who passed away last month, will be released posthumously next week, according to his agency.



The album, titled "Poet I Artist," will be released digitally Tuesday, with the physical version to be available Wednesday, S.M.



Entertainment announced Friday through the Instagram account of SHINee, which Kim belonged to as one of the music group's members.



Late K-pop singer Kim Jong-hyun (Yonhap)

The solo record, Kim's final project before his tragic death, was originally completed with an early 2018 release in mind. S.M.said the proceeds will be delivered to his mother and be used to create a foundation for the needy."We hope that the thoughts of Jonghyun, who loved music more than anyone and worked to communicate through music, will be delivered to the fans," the company said, referring to the singer's stage name.Kim committed suicide on Dec. 18 amid a harrowing battle against depression. (Yonhap)