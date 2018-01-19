Highlight’s Yang Yo-seob to return solo in February

ENTERTAINMENT

(Around Us Entertainment)

Yang Yo-seob of K-pop group Highlight will return solo in mid-February after six years, his agency Around Us Entertainment said Friday.According to the agency, Yang recently wrapped up shooting concept photos for his upcoming solo album in Sapporo, Japan. He is scheduled to shoot a music video soon. The album’s release date has not been set yet.The album, which will mark his first solo release since “Caffeine” in 2012, will consist of tracks composed and penned by the singer himself, as well as “Star,” a song he showcased at Highlight’s concert in December last year.The agency also said that other Highlight members would be focusing on their individual careers in the first half of this year.Yang, the main vocalist of Highlight, made his solo debut with the EP “The First Collage” in 2012.