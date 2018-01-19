Daegu City, venture firms sign MOUs with global buyers at CES 2018

NATIONAL

Daegu’s common booth at CES 2018 in Las Vegas

Daegu City organized a common booth together with promising local companies and startups at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018, resulting in exchanges with about 1,000 buyers.CES 2018, the world’s biggest IT exhibition, was held in Las Vegas, US, from Jan. 9-12.Companies at the common booth of the Daegu Techno Park Mobile Convergence Center interacted with 1,000 buyers over the four days, which led to signed contracts worth $3.51 million.The companies said they would continue to talk with buyers about supplying products and jointly developing products after the show.CES is one of three largest IT exhibitions in the world, along with IFA in Germany and MWC in Spain.It is held in January every year and is known as the exhibition that forecasts the year’s trends in IT technology.The theme of this year’s CES was “Smart City.” This year’s event featured the internet of things, autonomous vehicles, the fifth-generation network and robots, among other technologies.Daegu City has participated in CES with local companies for six consecutive years since 2013. Among local governments in Korea, it was the first to establish a common booth to help local companies advance in the global market.Kim Yeon-chang, economic deputy mayor of Daegu City, said that “the Smart City has been the goal of Daegu City.""We confirmed that Daegu City made an appropriate goal, as the main theme of CES 2018 was Smart City," he said "We will continue to make efforts so that Daegu City leads innovation in the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ pre-emptively."