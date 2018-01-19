Momoland’s JooE denies school bullying rumors

ENTERTAINMENT

(Tropicana)

JooE of Momoland denied ongoing rumors that claimed she had bullied fellow students while at school.The singer’s agency Duble Kick Company on Friday released an official statement to rebut the rumors, saying it would legal action against any further rumors regarding the issue.The statement read, “Please help our girls, who have been trying their best every moment for their dreams, to not get hurt by those false rumors. From this moment on, we will take legal actions against such malicious actions and rumors.”The controversy came after one netizen recently spread rumors online about JooE, saying, “Did you think debuting would cover everything after bullying others? You should appear on TV after apologizing to your many victims, including myself.”The Momoland member, famous for her witty and brash character, has gained recent popularity with a viral dance routine in an advertisement for Tropicana.The seven-piece girl group released its new single “Bboom Bboom” last week.