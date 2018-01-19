Go to Mobile Version

Hong Sang-soo’s new film to have world premiere at Berlin Film Fest

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Jan 19, 2018 - 15:24
  • Updated : Jan 19, 2018 - 15:24
Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo’s latest work “Grass” will be screened at the upcoming 68th Berlin International Film Festival, the film’s overseas distributor said Friday.

According to the distributor Finecut, “Grass” will be screened in the festival’s Forum section, which introduces avant-garde and experimental works, accompanied by discussions and workshops. 

A still from “Grass” by director Hong Sang-soo (Finecut)

No official awards are presented in the Forum section. Instead, independent juries will present awards, such as the Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique, an international film critics’ association, which will give an award for best film in the section.

“Grass” will be Hong’s second film to be screened in the Forum section, following “The Day a Pig Fell into the Well” in 1997.

“Grass,” Hong’s 22th feature film, deals with the theme of life and death, revolving around a cafe and the people who visit it. It stars Korean actor Jung Jin-young and actress Kim Min-hee, who won the Silver Bear for best actress at the Berlin film fest last year.

“Grass” is expected to be released here in the second half of this year.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

