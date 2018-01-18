[Trending] #CelebFive

ENTERTAINMENT

(VIVO TV)

K-pop project group CelebFive took to MBC’s “Show Champion” on Wednesday night to stage a thrilling performance and get fans excited for the groups’ debut.The term “CelebFive” hit the top spot of a real-time trending topics on Naver throughout Thursday, while the footage circulated on social media platforms.CelebFive consists of comedians Song Eun-yi, Ahn Young-mi, Shin Bong-sun, Kim Shin-Young and Kim Young-hee. The five have gathered for web comedy show “PanBeolryo,” which airs via YouTube channel VIVO TV.Inspired by Japanese dance group TDC’s electrifying performance, which swept the internet last year, CelebFive adapts the concept for the stage. The five reportedly went to Japan to meet the TDC dancers in person and ask for advice on their choreography.The group performed powerful dance moves and sang the comedic lyrics of a song on stage, apparently captivating the audience. The vividly colored stage costumes and old-fashioned makeup styles drew attention as well, adding to the uniqueness of the group on the K-pop scene.“I just watched it and I was shocked. Why are they so good?” one tweet read, getting retweeted over 800 times.N of K-pop group VIXX also shared a photo of CelebFive via his Twitter, commenting “Real dancers are here!” The tweet received over 5,400 likes in two hours.The Facebook post linking the video soon garnered over 1 million views in a day, as well as more than 54,000 likes.By Park Ju-young (jupark@herladcorp.com)