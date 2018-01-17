[Exclusive] Samsung nearly completes development of AI chips for servers, mobile phones: sources

BUSINESS

South Korean tech titan Samsung Electronics has nearly completed its development of neural processing units, or “AI chips,” to help boost capabilities of artificial intelligence software for servers and mobile devices, according to sources Wednesday.



“Samsung is almost done with the development of AI chips for servers, which is expected to be commercialized for server firms, according to Samsung insiders,” a source with expertise in AI told The Korea Herald.



“For mobile devices, Samsung has already reached the technological levels of Apple and Huawei, but will come up with better chips for sure in the second half of the year,” the source said.



Samsung belatedly embarked on developing such chips in the second half of last year, as it was hard to buck the trend led by rivals such as Apple and Huawei, which have been boasting that their NPUs feature better AI functions to accelerate data processing on their flagship mobile devices.





