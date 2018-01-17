[Trending] #applestore

NATIONAL

Finally! Apple Korea officially announced Wednesday that it will open its first store in Korea in trendy Seoul district Gangnam on Jan. 27. Loyal fans of the brand have gone crazy for the news, as they have long eagerly awaited an official store and Genius Bar.The letters “Apple Garosugil, 2018.1.27” were written across the outer wall of the building, as well as the message “Nice to meet you” in Korean.After the announcement, “Apple Store” soon rocketed to the trending bar on Twitter, with many of the tweets expressing: “Finally!”“I’ve waited for this over the last 10 years. I hope the opening day will come soon!” a Twitter user said. Some of the users shared pictures of the building’s exterior, but reactions to the design of the welcome message were mostly divided into either “Looks good” or “weird.”Though Korea has cultivated a reputation as one of the most tech-savvy places in the world, no official Apple Store has opened here. Apple users have often complained about the complicated customer service policies, which figured as one of the main reasons for people to avoid purchasing iPhones and other products from the brand.Local customers are looking forward to improved repair services via the Genius Bar, which is known for giving immediate and professional support.When the news of the opening was unveiled in December last year through a local media outlet’s Facebook page, over 10,000 users hit the like button.“So can I get the repair service via Genius Bar now? Hooray!” a Facebook user said, while other comments also welcomed the news.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)