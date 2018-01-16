Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Working women have higher chance of miscarriage

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Jan 16, 2018 - 18:29
  • Updated : Jan 16, 2018 - 18:29




The annual miscarriage rate for working women in Korea is 23 percent.

Data also showed that the danger of failed pregnancy was 1.3 times higher for women with jobs as compared to those who do not work.

According to a team of researchers led by Kim Eun-Ah from the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, the miscarriage rate for working women was 3.9 percentage points higher than those who did not have a job.

The data was based on 430,343 pregnancies and 340,088 births registered with the National Health Insurance Service in 2013.



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114