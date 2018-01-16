Shopping fest for foreigners starts Thursday

More than 52,000 stores representing 700 companies will participate in the event that runs until Feb. 28, offering discounts on beauty products, entertainment, accommodations, tourist sites and flights, the Visit Korea committee, in charge of hosting the annual nationwide shopping event, announced Monday.
|Opening ceremony of 2017 Korea Grand Sale (Visit Korea)
Mobile tourism service centers will operate during the event period, offering free internet and Wi-Fi to foreigners, along with tourism translation services. Foreign visitors can also enjoy free rides from Seoul to Gangwon Province, where the international sports event will take place, via G Shuttle and K Travel Bus.
Secretary-General of the Visit Korea Committee Han Kyung-ah said, “As the period of Korea Grand Sale overlaps with that of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, the sale event will be a special festival that players and officials, as well as tourists in Korea, can enjoy together.”
For more information, visit the official website.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)