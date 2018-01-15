‘Black Panther’ cast, director to visit Korea

ENTERTAINMENT

Poster for “Black Panther” (Walt Disney Korea)

“Black Panther,” the latest edition of the multibillion-dollar Marvel superhero universe -- will premiere in Korea next month, with its director and cast set to visit the country.Walt Disney Korea announced Monday that Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o will visit alongside director Ryan Coogler. Boseman plays the titular character -- whose real name is T’Challa and is the king of the fictional African country of Wakanda -- while Jordan takes on the role of his nemesis, Kilmonger. Nyong’o plays Nakia, T’Challa’s former lover and an undercover operative for the king.“Black Panther” is part of the “Marvel Cinematic Universe,” based on the comic book heroes of Marvel. MCU movies have proven wildly popular both in Korea and globally, with “Avengers: Age of Ultron” becoming one of 20 movies to break the mark of 10 million tickets sold at the Korean box office.Black Panther was first seen on the big screen in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” receiving a favorable response from fans.Expectations among Korean fans for “Black Panther” are heightened, as several key scenes were shot in Busan.“Black Panther” hits local theaters on Feb. 14, before premiering in North American on Feb. 16.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)