Prosecution to freeze 3 billion won returned to Park by her lawyer

According to prosecutors Sunday, Park’s lawyer Yoo Young-ha deposited the money into an account belonging to Park just before the court ordered Friday a freeze on Park’s assets totaling 6 billion won. The assets included the 3 billion won which had been kept by Yoo, and a 2.8 billion won residence in southern Seoul.
Yoo previously explained that Park had given him the money to prepare for expected expenditures, including legal fees. As Yoo returned the 3 billion won to Park’s account, prosecutors again requested a temporary asset seizure for the amount.
|(Yonhap)
With the court’s decision Friday, Park will be forbidden from making any kind of financial transactions until the court delivers a ruling on her bribery charges.
Last week, Park was indicted for accepting 3.65 billion won from the National Intelligence Service between May 2013 and July 2016.
Park reportedly holds another 1 billion won in cash, aside from assets for which temporary seizure has been issued, that is not subject to the court order for now, according to the prosecution. She had reported a total of 3.73 billion won in assets as of the end of 2016.
Park is currently on trial for an additional 18 different charges related to the massive corruption scandal that led to her impeachment last year.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)