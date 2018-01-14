Park Bo-gum to star in “Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast”

ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Park Bo-gum (Blossom Entertainment)

Actor Park Bo-gum will star in the second season of the JTBC reality show “Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast” as a temporary employee.According to the show’s production staff Saturday, Park has been cast as a three-day assistant for Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon, a celebrity couple who run a guest house on Jeju Island.The staff said that the casting was made based on viewers’ opinions and the fact that the actor has been a longtime fan of Fin.K.L, a 1990s K-pop group of which Lee Hyo-ri was a member. Park reportedly began the three-day shoot for the show Saturday.“Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast” features the laidback lifestyle of the Lees on Jeju Island. They invite random guests to their house and talk with them. The first season of the show featured singer IU as a housekeeping assistant. Yoona of Girls’ Generation was recently confirmed as the new helper for the show’s next season.The second season of the program began shooting last week. The show is scheduled to air in the first half of this year.