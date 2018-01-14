Go to Mobile Version

G-Dragon to open new cafe, bowling alley on Jeju Island

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Jan 14, 2018 - 13:21
  • Updated : Jan 14, 2018 - 13:21
K-pop icon G-Dragon, well-known for his entrepreneurial spirit, will open his own cafe and a bowling alley on Jeju Island, his agency YG Entertainment said Saturday.

According to the agency, GD Cafe and the bowling alley will open in February and March, respectively, as a part of Jeju Shinhwa World, an integrated resort complex. Featuring design ideas of the Big Bang frontman, the cafe was inspired by the logo of his fashion brand Peaceminusone, while the bowling alley, which includes a lounge pub, stemmed from the singer’s wish to build more family friendly facilities on the island. 

G-Dragon has reportedly been visiting the island to check the final stage of the construction, which started about a year ago. 

G-Dragon appears on a promotion video of Jeju Shinhwa World (Jeju Shinhwa World)

The agency also clarified that G-Dragon is no longer involved in Cafe Montsant de Aewol, a coffee shop that had been run by the singer since October 2015. It said he sold the venue at the end of last year.

Having wrapped up Big Bang’s last concert as a group last year, G-Dragon is expected to enlist for his military service this year.

(lotus@heraldcorp.com)

