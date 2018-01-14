Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores 11th goal of season

SPORTS

Tottenham`s Son Heung-min (AP)

South Korean attacker Son Heung-min has bagged one goal and one assist in his latest performance for Tottenham Hotspur.Son scored the opening goal in the Spurs' 4-0 win over Everton in their English Premier League match at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. This was Son's eighth Premier League goal and his 11th total in the 2017-18 season. He also has three goals in the UEFA Champions League.The goal against Everton also made Son only the second player to score in five consecutive home Premier League matches for the Spurs after Jermain Defoe in 2004. Son's scoring streak at Wembley Stadium began on Dec. 9 against Stoke City.Starting as a left winger in Mauricio Pochettino's 4-2-3-1 system, Son opened the scoring for Spurs in the 26th minute when he slotted home Serge Aurier's cross.Son then bagged his sixth assist of the season in the 47th. Son fooled Everton defender Jonjoe Kenney with a brilliant turn on half way and he dribbled into the box to set up Harry Kane for Spurs' 2-0 lead.Son could have scored his second goal of the match in the 58th, but his left footed strike hit the post.It was Kane who scored twice as the England striker converted Eric Dier's cross in the 59th. Kane set another record with his two goals as he surpassed Teddy Sheringham to become Spurs' leading Premier League scorer with 98 goals.Son was involved in Spur's fourth goal in the 81st. The 25-year-old South Korean made a pass to Dele Alli who then back heeled the ball for Christian Eriksen's goal.Son later was named man of the match for his performance. The former Bayer Leverkusen man said he wants to show better performance for his London club."I just enjoy playing for Spurs," Son said to Spurs TV after the match. "I tried to help my teammates and tried to show performance for the fans." (Yonhap)