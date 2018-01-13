Jeju airport completes transporting passengers stranded due to heavy snow

NATIONAL

The airport on the country's southern resort island of Jeju has completed transporting thousands of passengers who were stranded due to heavy snowfall earlier this week, its operator said Saturday.





Yonhap

Over 7,000 passengers could not leave the island as heavy snow and strong winds caused hundreds of flight cancellations Thursday.Korea Airports Corp. said the airport has completed transporting the passengers via 226 flights Friday.The operations at Jeju airport will be back to normal, though some flights could be delayed, officials said.