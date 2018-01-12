SBS under fire for giving gift certificates as payment to staff

ENTERTAINMENT

(SBS)

Local broadcaster SBS is being heavily criticized for giving out gift certificates as a payment to staff.It was recently reported that a director, who worked for SBS’ “Same Bed, Different Dreams,” received gift certificates for his six-month payment worth 9 million won ($8,500).As the news surfaced, many condemned SBS, one of the three major TV networks in Korea. In response, SBS apologized through its official website Thursday.“No matter why, it is wrong that a part of payment for a dispatched worker was made with gift certificates,” the post said. “We are investigating if similar cases had happened before.”It added, “We apologize for hurting people who worked hard to make SBS shows. We will work to ensure that this will not happen again.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@herladcorp.com)