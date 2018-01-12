Around the Hotels

LIFE&STYLE

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s buffet restaurant The Terrace is offering the “Taste of the Mediterranean” promotion. Around 65 dishes prepared in Mediterranean style include flavors from Greece, southern France, Italy and even some Middle Eastern countries.The Taste of the Mediterranean menu, prepared by a guest chef from Greece, aims to offer diners honest flavors, using fresh and local ingredients, with the main staple ingredient of Mediterranean cuisine -- olive oil, world-renowned for its countless health benefits. The Mediterranean buffet costs 73,000 won for lunch or 105,000 won for dinner.For information and reservations, contact (02) 799-8166.Buffet tables laden with strawberries have definitely became a seasonal trend in Korea. InterContinental Seoul Coex, the originator of the strawberry buffet concept, is hosting its strawberry dessert buffet through mid-April.The two fine dining restaurants at the hotel are to introduce lavish pleasures, each with different luxurious concepts: the sky lounge’s “Strawberry Garden” (65,000 won) and the lobby lounge’s “Strawberry Avenue” (51,000 won). The buffets operate from Friday to Sunday in the afternoons.For reservations and inquiries, call InterContinental Seoul Coex Lobby Lounge at (02) 3430-8603 or the Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630For the long winter months, Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s Aequalis Spa presents treatments specialized for the freezing cold weather.Visitors can experience three types of spa treatments -- for the whole body, face and different parts of the body -- through the end of February. The treatments are designed with the aim of helping clients fight the cold weather and the extreme dryness.Prices for spa treatments start from 161,000 won for one person. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 2211-1680.In January, visitors to Millennium Seoul Hilton can enjoy a five-course lunch special for 49,000 won per person at Taipan, the hotel‘s Chinese restaurant.Diners can select a soup, two main courses and a dessert. Taipan is appreciated for its innovative cuisine, showcasing intricate flavors of China in unique ways.The fine-dining lunch course is suitable for anyone who needs a high-end gourmet experience at a reasonable price in the daytime.For reservations or inquiries, please call Taipan at (02) 317-3237.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel will offer a strawberry buffet at its lobby bar 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, until April 15.Strawberry mascarpone cream, strawberry pies, strawberry cream cheese tart, strawberry mud cake, strawberry tiramisu, strawberry brown bread sandwiches, strawberry salad and more are available. Fusion dishes include strawberry maki, strawberry kimbap and strawberry sweet and sour pork.The buffet is 29,000 won on Fridays and 39,000 won on weekends. For reservations and inquiries, call (032) 835-1712 or 1713.