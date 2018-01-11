Pantone picks Ultra Violet as color of the year for 2018

And the shade of purple is expected to hit stores, manifesting itself in cosmetic and fashion products.
For instance, VDL Cosmetics will introduce items featuring the color.
VDL Cosmetics posted a promotion video of “VDL + Pantone” on Facebook. It is taking preorders for the limited edition lineup, which includes products such as eye shadow, tint, makeup primer and cushion compact foundation.
|Cosmetic Products from Inisfree with Ultra Violet (Yonhap)
Other cosmetics brands, such as Innisfree, RMK, Maxclinic and Amos Professional, have also launched new products with the shade of purple.
Pantone, a provider of professional color standards, has picked a color of the year since 1999. Last year’s choice was Greenery. Pantone’s choice predicts which color will lead trends that year.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)