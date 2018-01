BUSINESS

Leaving a week until it opens services, the second terminal of the Incheon Airport was abuzz with preparatory activity Thursday.The airport staff inspected automated immigration services and the face recognition systems at the duty-free shops. Workers were seen gearing up for the launch of airport stores and desks.In order to help the first time visitors find their way without confusion, the roads leading to the second terminal have been marked in pink.Photos by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)Written by Lim Jeong-yeo ( kaylalim@heraldcorp.com