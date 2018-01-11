[Trending] #MazeRunner3

ENTERTAINMENT

Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Lee Ki-hong (Yonhap)

The cast of “The Maze Runner” kicked off promotion of the Hollywood action flick here Wednesday with a press conference, radio show and red carpet event.Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Lee Ki-hong, who play lead roles in the movie, turned up at Incheon Airport early Tuesday, and their visit soon went viral on social media.A tweet with a link to a news article saying the cast would appear on a radio show was retweeted over 4,700 times and received nearly 500 likes.Lee also posted on his Instagram account a picture with the caption, “Maze runner press tour day 1,” which garnered over 120,000 likes in a day.Fans quickly produced retouched photos of the cast members and shared them on Twitter and Facebook.A Korean fan page for Brodie-Sangster followed the cast’s schedule in real time by retweeting footage of the recording for the radio show and posting pictures of the press conference.“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” is set to be released Wednesday.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)