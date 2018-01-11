Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

[Trending] #MazeRunner3

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Jan 11, 2018 - 17:04
  • Updated : Jan 11, 2018 - 17:08
The cast of “The Maze Runner” kicked off promotion of the Hollywood action flick here Wednesday with a press conference, radio show and red carpet event.

Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Lee Ki-hong, who play lead roles in the movie, turned up at Incheon Airport early Tuesday, and their visit soon went viral on social media.

 
Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Lee Ki-hong (Yonhap)


A tweet with a link to a news article saying the cast would appear on a radio show was retweeted over 4,700 times and received nearly 500 likes. 




Lee also posted on his Instagram account a picture with the caption, “Maze runner press tour day 1,” which garnered over 120,000 likes in a day. 


 

메이즈 러너 투어 시작 #Mazerunner press tour day 1

Ki Hong Lee(@kihonglee)님의 공유 게시물님, 2018 1월 9 6:02오후 PST



Fans quickly produced retouched photos of the cast members and shared them on Twitter and Facebook.

A Korean fan page for Brodie-Sangster followed the cast’s schedule in real time by retweeting footage of the recording for the radio show and posting pictures of the press conference. 




“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” is set to be released Wednesday.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114