[Weather] Wind chill in Seoul drops to minus 16 degrees Celsius

Frigid conditions have gripped most parts of South Korea and are expected to last most of the day, with daytime temperatures expected to remain at minus 7 C in the capital city, minus 5 C in Jeonju and minus 3 C in Daegu.
|(Yonhap)
Wind-driven snow is expected in South Chungcheong Province, the Jeolla provinces and Jeju, where extreme snowfall warnings are in place.
Over 30 centimeters of snow are expected in some parts of Jeju, and over 10 centimeters in some parts on the western coast of the peninsula, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)