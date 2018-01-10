Safety commission OKs restart of Wolseong No.3 nuclear reactor

BUSINESS

South Korea's nuclear commission (Yonhap)

South Korea's nuclear commission on Wednesday approved the restarting of a reactor located in the southern part of the country, three months after suspension of operations.The Wolseong-3 reactor located in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers south of Seoul, went offline on Oct. 18 due to a problem in the coolant pump, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said.One of the components malfunctioned, leading to a coolant leakage, the commission said, adding that it has fully addressed the fault."The commission confirmed that the radiation level around the nuclear facility has remained constant at a normal level," it said.Currently, South Korea operates 24 nuclear reactors, which generate about 30 percent of its electricity. (Yonhap)