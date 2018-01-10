Two Koreas set for military talks, but challenges remain

NATIONAL

With the two Koreas gearing up for military talks to ease tensions, the focus is now on how much progress they will be able to make, as the US continues to raise concerns over North Korea’s motive behind its diplomatic overture.



In a joint statement released Tuesday, the two Koreas agreed to hold military talks and additional high-level meetings, with Pyongyang agreeing to send its delegates and athletes to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Prospects of the military talks, however, remain to be seen as the two Koreas could be at odds over sensitive issues, in particular North Korea’s demand for South Korea to suspend its annual military exercises with the US, which the allies would most likely reject.



“We have to start from easy issues and procced gradually,” a senior South Korean defense official told reporters under the condition of anonymity. “Since there have been few exchanges between the two Koreas, there are many minor issues to be dealt with.”





Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, the commander of US Forces Korea. Yonhap