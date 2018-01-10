Go to Mobile Version

SK Innovation invites 150 undergrads to select PR agency

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Jan 10, 2018 - 14:41
  • Updated : Jan 10, 2018 - 14:41
SK Innovation, South Korea’s top refiner, invited 150 university students to be judges in the selection of a public relations agency that will be in charge of the company’s PR campaign for 2018, it said.

This is the second year SK Innovation has invited students to be judges to evaluate presentations by PR agencies competing to be chosen.

“We believe this unprecedented decision-making process creates social value. Students can get firsthand experience of advertisement production,” SK Innovation said.

“It is also meaningful in that it provides a chance for students to participate in important decision making.”

A total of 150 university students participate in SK Innovation’s PR agency selection process as judges to evaluate presentations by agencies earlier this week. (SK Innovation)

The company’s PR campaign series boasting innovative art techniques has garnered huge popularity online.

SK Innovation is the pioneer of so-called “artvertising” here, in which artistic features take center stage in advertisements. Artvertising is a compound word that combines art and advertising.

The ad made by the selected PR agency is to be unveiled in March, the company said. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

