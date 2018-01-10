LG Hausys makes waves in North American market

|Attendees of the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Orlando look at LG Hausys’ acrylic scagliola and engineered stone products. LG Hausys
As part of its efforts, the company participated in one of the largest local exhibitions, The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, which is taking place in Orlando through Thursday.
At the KBIS, LG Hausys unveiled new acrylic scagliola and engineered stone products reflecting the latest design trends. The company showcased its products by setting up a kitchen, dining room and laundry room decorated with its engineered stone “Viatera.”
In the second half of 2016, LG Hausys expanded the production line at its engineered stone manufacturing factory in Georgia. It has also set up a North American corporation in charge of sales in Canada to concentrate on product localization, the company said.
“While the US government has been strengthening policies on locally produced goods, we will continue to develop our localization methods from production to sales,” said Kim Joo-won, president of the US branch.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)