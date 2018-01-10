EXID uncovers ‘hidden gems’ in ‘Re:flower’ project

Banana Culture Entertainment on Wednesday announced the group would kick off its “Re:flower” project next week, unveiling re-mastered versions of EXID’s previously released songs. The first song will be released at 6 p.m. Monday.
|A promotional image for EXID’s “Re:flower” project (Banana Culture Entertainment)
The agency said that the goal of the project is to shed light on nonlead tracks of the group’s past records. K-pop groups typically focus on promoting lead tracks.
“The project will be like a present for fans, allowing them to look back on the path EXID has taken since its debut,” Banana Culture said.
EXID debuted in 2012 with the single “Whoz That Girl.” The five-piece group has been performing recently as a quartet due to the health problems of its lead vocalist Solji.
By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)