Starbucks Korea to release ‘2018 lucky bags’

BUSINESS

Starbucks Korea’s 2018 lucky bags. Starbucks Korea

Starbucks Korea’s “2018 lucky bags” are set to go on sale Thursday, offering a random selection of goodies and special edition items.This year, the coffee chain will release 14,000 bags containing six items, such as tumblers, water bottles, mugs, muddlers, coasters and three free beverage coupons, at 1,000 stores nationwide.There will also be two new special edition items: a color-changing tumbler and Yunnori, a Korean traditional board game. Some 1,000 lucky bags will contain one extra free beverage coupon, the company said.Normally, large crowds line up in front of Seoul’s Starbucks stores as early as 7 a.m. to claim the coffee chain’s lucky bags, worth up to 180,000 won ($167) each, for 59,000 won. The company said its lucky bags are usually sold out within several hours.Starbucks Korea, the Korean unit of the Seattle-based coffee franchise, has been selling lucky bags annually since 2007.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)