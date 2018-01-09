Lee Dong-wook to star in drama ‘Life’ as doctor

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Dong-wook (King Kong Entertainment)

After being a charming Grim Reaper, Lee Dong-wook is ready to take on the role of a doctor.Lee, who is currently in the tvN megahit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” will star in JTBC’s new drama series “Life (Working title).”“Lee will star in JTBC’s new medical drama series,” his management agency King Kong by Starship Entertainment said Monday. Lee will play the role of an emergency room doctor.“Life” is not a typical medical drama show, as its plot centers on a power struggle in a hospital, rather than surgeries and medical treatments.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)