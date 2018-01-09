Govt. opens task force meeting on defense industry reform

NATIONAL

South Korea's defense authorities had an inaugural meeting Tuesday on resetting the arms acquisition sector, which has been dogged by corruption scandals and public criticism over its incompetence, in line with President Moon Jae-in's far-reaching reform drive.



Co-chaired by Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk and Jeon Jei-guk, minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the session included 40 senior interagency officials.





Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk (L) and DAPA Minister Jeon Jei-guk. (Yonhap)

The attendees agreed that "fundamental reform" is needed to address problems, the Ministry of National Defense said.They decided to map out a comprehensive reform plan by March this year to take speedy measures, it added.In the meeting, Suh stressed that reform of the overall arms acquisition program is the "demand of the times."The DAPA chief said it's a matter related to the "survival of the people," calling for the "systemic, behavioral, cultural and structural" reform of the field. (Yonhap)