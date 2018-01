NATIONAL

Cold and snowy weather in many parts of South Korea is forecast for Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to minus 5 degrees Celsius in Seoul in the morning, minus 3 degrees Celsius in Daejeon and 1 degree Celsius in the coastal city of Busan.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Tuesday cloudy skies are likely to prevail across the country, and snow is expected at night in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, south-central parts of Gangwon and Yeongseo regions, Chungcheong Province, Jeolla Province, inland areas of Gyeongsang Province and the island of Jeju. The surrounding areas can expect 1 to 3 centimeters of snow, according to the weather agency.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com