KT acquires first large self-driving bus permit

The permit allows KT to operate a 45-seater self-driving bus on expressways and ordinary roads, following a permit to operate a 25-seater bus acquired last September.
|KT’s self-driving 45-seater bus (KT)
KT said that the permit will give the firm an edge in future businesses involving the Cooperative Intelligent Transport System currently being developed for urban areas.
KT’s 45-seater bus, which is 12 meters long, uses fifth generation and network-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology for safe driving. This technology uses camera sensors as well as precise location services and connectivity with traffic lights.
The test run of the 45-seater will provide driving data on traffic conditions on expressways and roads that can be used for V2X-based services and C-ITS infrastructure development, the company said.
Since 2015, KT has been cooperating with automakers, Unmanned Solutions, Seoul National University’s Advanced Institutes of Convergence Technology and the global 5G Automotive Alliance to lead self-driving technology.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)