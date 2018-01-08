Go to Mobile Version

Posco chief joins CES 2018

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Jan 8, 2018 - 15:04
  • Updated : Jan 8, 2018 - 15:04
Joining the wave of technological innovations sweeping across the traditional manufacturing industry, the chairman of South Korea’s largest steelmaker also departed to join the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday, the firm has said.

“Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon, who unveiled the plans last year to incorporate technology across sectors the company manages, will examine the latest technological trends,” the company said.

He is also scheduled to meet with companies in the smart industry to boost partnerships.

Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon (Yonhap)

Heads of the company’s smart business -- Posco ICT President Choi Doo-hwan and Senior Vice President Park Mi Hwa -- have joined Kwon for the two-day trip, the company said.

This is the first time Posco has attended CES.

Kwon plans to look around smart city- and smart home-related exhibits, along with automobiles and electronics, to grasp up-to-date technologies of industries that use steel through Wednesday.

Searching for ways to develop Posco’s PosFrame platform and bolster cooperation with US-based multinational conglomerate General Electric, Kwon will meet with Matthias Heilmann, chief digital officer at Baker Hughes, the company said.

Kwon is also set to sign a memorandum of understanding with DPR Construction, the world’s leading company in smart construction. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

