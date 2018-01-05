Dodgers’ Ryu Hyun-jin ties knot with sports announcer

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin tied the knot with local sports announcer Bae Ji-hyun Friday.The star athlete and the popular TV personality exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Shilla Hotel in Seoul. Kim In-sik, Ryu’s former manager in South Korea with the Hanwha Eagles, was the officiant and Yoo Jae-suk, one of South Korea’s biggest celebrities, served as the master of ceremonies.Their wedding guests included Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers and former big leaguers Kim Hyun-soo and Hwang Jae-gyun.Ryu and Bae thanked the guests for celebrating their marriage with them and for their encouragement for their new start.“The year 2018 will have a bigger meaning than any other year,” they said. “We’ll be warm companions for each other, a husband and a wife who always think positive, and two people who will give their best for each other.”Ryu, 30, had a bounce back season in 2017 after being limited to just one start over the two previous years due to shoulder and elbow problems. Ryu was 5-9 with a 3.77 ERA in 126 2/3 innings.Bae, also 30, is a former model who has been hosting nightly baseball highlight shows on cable television for several years. (Yonhap)