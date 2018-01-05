Nexon Korea to tap Lee Jung-hun as new CEO

Lee is slated to assume his new position this month, following board approval and related procedures. He will replace the outgoing CEO Park Ji-won, who will oversee Nexon’s global operations as its new Chief Operating Officer.
|Lee Jung-hun, who is set to become the new CEO of Nexon Korea this month (Nexon)
Lee Jung-hun joined Nexon Korea in 2003, and worked as a leader of the firm’s Neople and FIFA teams before leading the company’s business operations from 2014. He led the company’s successful launch of EA’s online game FIFA Online 3 as well as new mobile games Heroes of Incredible Tales, Dark Avenger 3, AxE and Overhit in Korea, the firm said.
“It’s an honor to be named as the new CEO of Nexon Korea. Nexon’s biggest strength is its years of experience and expertise in the gaming business. I will work to maximize Nexon’s unique strengths to raise the firm’s competitiveness in the global market,” Lee said.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)