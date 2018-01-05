Education Ministry to impose stricter regulations on hagwon

NATIONAL

Private institutes in Gangnam-gu, Seoul (Herald DB)

Private English language education institutes for preschoolers are expected to be put under stricter operating regulations.The Ministry of Education on Friday said it is currently discussing ways to regulate hagwon, or private education institutions, aiming to reduce the study load, especially for young children.“We will soon decide on specific measures to regulate hagwon hours and tuition and also propose a law revision to change the criteria for establishing such institutes,” a ministry official said.The recent discussions on hagwon regulations seek to resolve the impact of a recent decision to ban public elementary schools from running English afterschool classes for first- and second-graders, starting from March, so as to prevent excessive studying for young children.The Education Ministry, while aware that it is difficult to control private institutes, saw it is time to more strictly regulate the overheated private education sector and also reduce the financial burdens on parents.As the private education market in the country has long thrived, there have been criticisms of excessive pressure on students.But opinions are divided on the ministry’s policy, as some criticize that the government is encroaching on the freedom of both educators and students.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)