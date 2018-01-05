Son Heung-min scores 1st goal of 2018, reaches double figures for season

SPORTS

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min has gotten on the board in 2018.



Son scored his first goal of the new year against West Ham on Thursday (local time) at Wembley Stadium in London, and his 84th-minute marker helped the Spurs salvage a 1-1 draw.



Son now has seven goals in the English Premier League for the season and 10 goals in all competitions. He has reached double figures in goals for the second consecutive season, after netting 21 goals -- 14 in the Premier League, six at the FA Cup and one at the UEFA Champions League -- during the 2016-2017 season. It was the record total by an Asian player in a European season.



Son's last goal had come in the final game of 2017 against Southampton on Boxing Day, when he scored one and set up two others in a 5-2 victory.





In this Associated Press photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (R) celebrates his equalizer against West Ham during the clubs` English Premier League match at Wembley Stadium in London on Jan. 4, 2018. (Yonhap)

The latest draw extended Tottenham's unbeaten streak to four matches, with three wins and one draw, and they are sitting at fifth place on the league table with 41 points after 22 matches.Tottenham were the dominant side, but it was West Ham that took the lead with Pedro Obiang's thunderous strike in the 70th minute -- their only shot on target in this one.But Son, despite playing in his second match in 48 hours, still had enough left in the tank to find the top corner from some 30 meters out, rescuing the Spurs from an embarrassing loss to the lowly opponents. (Yonhap)