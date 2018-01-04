Big Bang’s T.O.P may resume military service in January, after marijuana incident

NATIONAL

Big Bang’s T.O.P (Yonhap)

Big Bang’s Choi Seung-hyun, better known by his stage name T.O.P, is likely to resume his mandatory military service as a public service worker in January.The Military Manpower Administration will soon send an official document to Yongsan-gu Office in Seoul, informing it that Choi will be stationed at the office as a public service worker in January.An official from the office said Thursday, “Since we haven’t received the document yet, the arrangement is not yet fixed.”Choi, a rapper with globally popular K-pop act Big Bang, was found guilty in July of smoking marijuana four times with a K-pop trainee at his home in October 2016. Before the indictment, he was serving as a conscripted policeman.Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency judged him unfit to return to service, leading the Ministry of Defense to pull him from duty and reassign him as a public service worker.For the charge, Choi was given a fine and probation sentence of two years. Choi has served 117 days of his mandatory military service and has 520 days left. He is likely to be discharged in June 2019.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)