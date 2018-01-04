NATIONAL

[Newsmaker] Who is Ri Son-gwon, who announced the revival of inter-Korean hotline?

North Korea’s announcement of its willingness to revive an inter-Korean hotline was delivered by a man viewed as one of the regime’s key military negotiators.





Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country of the DPRK, reads a statement on North Korea`s state-run broadcaster Korean Central Television on Wednesday. (Yonhap)