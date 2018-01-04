Man arrested for rape of 6-year-old girl in Changwon

The suspect, who lives in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, is said to have taken the child to his car and sexually assaulted her. Following reports of the suspect and victim living in close proximity, local residents in Changwon have voiced their outrage at the horrific crime against the helpless child in their neighborhood.
|(Yonhap)
Upon his arrest, the man reportedly claimed to be “intoxicated at the time” and to “not remember a thing.” SBS reported the man‘s claims sounded very similar to those in the Cho Doo-soon case, also known as the Na-young Case, where Cho kidnapped, raped and beat the victim in a public restroom.
Due to the sensitive nature of the case, police have chosen to keep further details confidential. Prosecutors will launch an investigation.
The victim is reportedly being treated for severe psychological trauma.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)