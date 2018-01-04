Go to Mobile Version

Suzy to drop new EP on Jan. 29

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Jan 4, 2018 - 14:48
  • Updated : Jan 4, 2018 - 14:48
Suzy will return with her second solo EP in late January.

The singer-actress’s agency JYP Entertainment announced Thursday that “Suzy’s new EP will be dropped on Jan. 29 through local music applications and websites. Some of the tracks will be prereleased a week earlier.”
 
Suzy (JYP Entertainment)

Suzy is currently in Los Angeles shooting four music videos for the EP.

Formerly a member of the now defunct group Miss A, Suzy has contributed to the soundtracks of drama series in which she also had acting roles.

She released her first EP “Yes? No?” about a year ago.

Suzy recently won a best actress award for her role in the SBS drama series “While You Are Asleep.”

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

