Kriesha Chu returns with ‘Dream of Paradise’

Kriesha Chu performs during a media showcase for her first EP “Dream of Paradise” in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

About eight months after introducing her sweet and bubbly self to the K-pop scene, soloist Kriesha Chu released her first EP “Dream of Paradise” Wednesday.When this 20-year-old Filipina-American K-pop sweetheart released her debut single “Trouble” in May, she was covered in an innocent and pure vibe, more so because of her signature beaming smile that brightened up the stage. With “Dream of Paradise,” Chu’s sugary and bubbly nature remain the same, but there seems to be a slight change in her sonic style with a change in genre.The new four-track EP is led by lead track “Like Paradise,” a blend of futuristic bass sounds and tropical house, which is the current musical trend in the K-pop scene. The song is composed by Hui of K-pop boy group Pentagon, who also produced Wanna One’s smash hit “Energetic“ and ”Never.““’Like Paradise,’ it’s a new genre I’ve never tried. So I focused on showcasing new sides of myself,” said Chu, flashing her infectious smile at reporters, during a media showcase for her latest album in Seoul on Wednesday.“I might have looked ‘cute’ in my previous work, but I wanted to upgrade myself into a more developed musician.”While Chu had stepped onstage wearing tomboyish baggy outfits with a giant belt tied around her waist for high-energy “Trouble,” the teenage singer is more toned down and mature in “Like Paradise,” wearing a pink jacket and feminine looking curly hair.The song still features a powerful choreography, but the melody has a balanced mix of power and tenderness. Her breathy and energetic vocals flow well with the song‘s dynamic tune, but not exploding to the point that irritates listeners.During the showcase, Chu, who came to Korea from San Francisco in 2015, revealed that she has been working on her Korean for the new album.Originally hailing from Cebu, the Philippines, Chu was scouted by Urban Works Entertainment while she was in the US. After coming to Korea to pursue her K-pop superstar dream, she gained public recognition by competing in the sixth season of music audition program “K-pop Star” and was part of the runner-up group KWINs.The EP also includes both Korean and English versions of pop track “Sunset Dream” and the ballad track “Falling Star,” a duet with Chu’s bandmate Min Joo.