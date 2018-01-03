Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Late Kim Joo-hyuk’s ‘Heungbu’ to be released on Lunar New Year

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : Jan 3, 2018 - 18:29
  • Updated : Jan 3, 2018 - 18:29
Lotte Entertainment on Wednesday announced its plan to release a posthumous work of the late actor Kim Joo-Hyuk, “Heungbu” during the coming Lunar New Year holidays, which fall on Feb. 15-17.

The movie “Heungbu” is a historical period film which mainly focuses on the experience of a brilliant writer Heungbu with a virtuous Joseon Kingdom classical scholar Jo Hyeok and his older brother Jo Hang-ri, on his journey to find his own brother Nolbu.

(Yonhap)

“Heungbu” revisits a Korean classic novel “Heungbu-jeon,” suggesting the piece to be the vehicle for Heungbu to reunite with his brother Nolbu after their separation from Hong Kyung-rae’s rebellion.

Jung Woo from the celebrated Korean show “Reply 1994” plays the lead role of the ingenious writer Heungbu, while Kim Ju-hyuk takes on the role of the classical scholar Jo Hyeok and Jung Jin-young plays his older brother Jo Hang-ri.

Soon after the shooting for the movie finished in October, Kim died in a car accident. 

By Ahn Sangyool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114