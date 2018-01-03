Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

[K-talk] Baekhyun of EXO apologizes for comment on depression

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Jan 3, 2018 - 16:47
  • Updated : Jan 3, 2018 - 17:10
EXO’s Baekhyun apologized for his choice of words regarding depression.

A supposed fan uploaded a clip from a conversation that she had with the singer at a fan event on Dec. 30. In the audio clip, Baekhyun could be heard saying, “I don’t know why people get depressed.”
 
(S.M. Entertainment)

The singer was criticized for being inconsiderate of people who suffer from depression. The statement came as a shock for fans, especially since his label mate Jonghyun died by suicide last month and had suffered from depression.

Many fans expressed disappointment that Baekhyun was brushing aside a serious condition.

Baekhyun tried to clarify what he had said and apologized on his social media account Tuesday.

The post read that he has been hypersensitive about the topic of depression. He added, “I was encouraging a fan that there are good people, and of course EXO, when fans feel depressed or are going through hard times.”

He apologized for being “hasty” and promised to be “more prudent” about his choice of words.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114