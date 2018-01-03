Don Tapscott to speak at blockchain conference in Seoul

BUSINESS

Best-selling author Don Tapscott (Courtesy of Don Tapscott)

Don Tapscott, a Canadian best-selling author and founder of Blockchain Research Institute, will speak at a blockchain conference slated for Jan. 17 in Seoul, according to an industry source Wednesday.The event, titled “Blockchain Revolution: Convergence with Traditional Economy,” will take place at Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan, central Seoul.Tapscott, co-author of “Blockchain Revolution,” last visited Korea in late October last year.Swiss blockchain tech startup Jibrel Network will host the event. Yazan Barghuthi, co-founder of Jibrel Network, will make a keynote speech.Other speakers include Da Hongfei, co-founder of Chinese blockchain group NEO, and Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.Registrations for the 350 seats will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until Jan. 10.By Son Ji-hyoung