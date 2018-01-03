Go to Mobile Version

Don Tapscott to speak at blockchain conference in Seoul

By Son Ji-hyoung
  • Published : Jan 3, 2018 - 16:12
  • Updated : Jan 3, 2018 - 17:29
Don Tapscott, a Canadian best-selling author and founder of Blockchain Research Institute, will speak at a blockchain conference slated for Jan. 17 in Seoul, according to an industry source Wednesday. 

Best-selling author Don Tapscott (Courtesy of Don Tapscott)
The event, titled “Blockchain Revolution: Convergence with Traditional Economy,” will take place at Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan, central Seoul.
Tapscott, co-author of “Blockchain Revolution,” last visited Korea in late October last year. 

Swiss blockchain tech startup Jibrel Network will host the event. Yazan Barghuthi, co-founder of Jibrel Network, will make a keynote speech.

Other speakers include Da Hongfei, co-founder of Chinese blockchain group NEO, and Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance. 

Registrations for the 350 seats will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until Jan. 10.

