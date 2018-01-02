AIA Korea officially inaugurates as Korean corporation

“Establishment as a Korean corporation is an important milestone for the company, which will help us develop a century-old know-how and boost sales of localized insurance products,” said AIA Korea CEO Cha Tae-jin.
The company said it received an official approval from the Financial Supervisory Service to inaugurate as a Korean corporation late last year.
AIA Korea posted a net profit of 177.7 billion won ($167.4 million) in the first half of 2017, about double of the amount made year-on-year.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)