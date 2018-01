AIA Korea officially inaugurates as Korean corporation

BUSINESS

AIA Korea, local subsidiary of Asia’s largest life insurance AIA Group, officially inaugurated as a Korean corporation, the company said Tuesday.Celebrating the 30th anniversary of its launch, AIA Korea said its transition into a corporation will increase the company’s financial transparency and strengthen competitiveness. The company first entered the domestic market in 1987 as an insurer branch.“Establishment as a Korean corporation is an important milestone for the company, which will help us develop a century-old know-how and boost sales of localized insurance products,” said AIA Korea CEO Cha Tae-jin.The company said it received an official approval from the Financial Supervisory Service to inaugurate as a Korean corporation late last year.AIA Korea posted a net profit of 177.7 billion won ($167.4 million) in the first half of 2017, about double of the amount made year-on-year.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com